The Patriots selected Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

Zappe spent four years at Houston Baptist of the FCS before transferring to Western Kentucky for 2021. He put together a historic season for as a senior, as he threw for 5,967 yards and an FBS-record 62 touchdowns, a record that was previously held by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (60). Of course, Zappe did it against Conference USA competition while Burrow did it in the SEC, but the production is convincing nonetheless. Zappe probably lacks the arm strength and athleticism to be a difference-maker under center. However, he has the intelligence and touch to potentially be a steady game manager if he's ever thrust into NFL action. He'll first need to beat out Brian Hoyer and/or Jarrett Stidham to be 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones' backup.