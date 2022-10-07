With Mac Jones (ankle) listed as doubtful, Zappe is trending toward starting Sunday's game against the Lions, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Given that Brian Hoyer (concussion) is on IR, Zappe will draw the start Sunday if Jones can't, with Garrett Gilbert a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as his backup. If Zappe does indeed make his first regular-season NFL start this weekend, he'd be a speculative option in most fantasy formats, but he does offer an option to those who roster Jones or are in QB-heavy leagues.