Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer (head) in the first quarter of Sunday's game versus the Packers and completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown but lost a fumble in a 27-24 overtime loss.

Zappe entered the game for New England's third offensive drive, making his NFL debut at Lambeau Field. Although the Patriots initially struggled to move the ball and Zappe was stripped while being sacked prior to halftime, the fourth-rounder was more settled in the second half. In fact, with a 25-yard score to DeVante Parker, Zappe became the first rookie quarterback to throw a touchdown pass this season. Although that play could've been blown dead for delay of game, Zappe still helped his team push for an improbable victory in unexpected circumstances, acquitting himself nicely overall. Ahead of Week 5's game versus the Lions, though, Zappe may only play if both Mac Jones (ankle) and Hoyer (head) remain sidelined.