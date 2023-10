Zappe will remain in a backup role for Sunday's game against the Saints, but he took more reps in practice this week than usual, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mac Jones will make another start Sunday, but he's on a shorter leash after a disastrous showing in last week's blowout loss to the Cowboys. The Patriots want to make sure that Zappe is prepared in the event he has to play again after entering last week's game in the third quarter.