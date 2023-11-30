The Patriots are preparing Zappe to start Sunday against the Chargers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Signs have been pointing this direction after Zappe again replaced Mac Jones in last Sunday's embarrassing 10-7 loss to the Giants and then took the bulk of the first-team reps in Wednesday's practice. Zappe also seemed to confirm to the media on Wednesday that he would start versus Los Angeles. The move from Jones to Zappe doesn't move the needle much, if at all, for the New England offense. Zappe is merely a game manager with an ugly 48.7 percent completion rate averaging a pitiful 4.1 yards per attempt on 39 throws this season.