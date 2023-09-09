Zappe will back up Mac Jones on Sunday after signing with the 53-man roster Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots waived Matt Corral in a corresponding move, seemingly ending a confusing two-week period where it appeared Zappe and promising rookie Malik Cunningham had both lost the backup job without a clear option for the role on the active roster. Zappe wasn't particularly impressive during the preseason, especially in the team's final game, but the second-year quarterback does have more in-game experience than any of the other options for New England and will likely remain the backup moving forward.