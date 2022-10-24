Coach Bill Belichick told Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub that Mac Jones (ankle) "will start" for the Patriots on Monday against the Bears, relegating Zappe to backup duties.

While Jones is back following a three-game absence due to a high left-ankle sprain, it isn't out of the question that Zappe will be a part of the game plan Week 7, according to Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site. Leading the Patriots to a 2-1 record in place of Jones, Zappe completed 73 percent of his passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. If he mixes into the offense Monday, though, Zappe seems likely to have a limited snap count, if any.