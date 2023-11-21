Zappe was the second quarterback to handle drills at Tuesday's unofficial practice behind Mac Jones (undisclosed), Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Zappe has stepped in for Jones three times this season, including in the Patriots' last game Week 10 against the Colts in Germany. Both QBs tossed horrid interceptions in that contest, and afterward coach Bill Belichick wouldn't commit to a starter with a Week 11 bye on tap. After the respite, Belichick again relayed to Evan Lazar of the team's official site Tuesday, "I've told all the players the same thing: be ready to go." Tuesday's happenings may be a glimpse into who will be under center Sunday at the Giants, but the decision between the two may not be made into close to that contest.