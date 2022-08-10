Zappe is likely to see a good share of snaps under center in New England's preseason opener Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

ESPN's Mike Reiss already noted Tuesday that he'd be surprised, based on how practice unfolded that day, if starting signal-caller Mac Jones played at all Thursday. If Jones does indeed sit out, it would leave Brian Hoyer and Zappe as the Patriots' only two options at quarterback. It's safe to say Coach Bill Belichick knows what he has in Hoyer, who has already spent seven of his fourteen seasons in the NFL with the Pats. Zappe's ability, on the other hand, is largely unknown at this point, so it would make sense if Belichick opted early in the game to see what he has to work with in the rookie from Western Kentucky rather than give mostly meaningless snaps to Hoyer.