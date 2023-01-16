Zappe finished the 2022 season with 65 completions on 92 passing attempts for 781 yards with five TDs and three picks in four appearances.

The 2022 fourth-rounder saw two starts as a rookie when Mac Jones was sidelined by an ankle injury and didn't look out of place in doing so. Looking ahead, Zappe is line to reprise his backup role behind Jones next season, while veteran signal caller Brian Hoyer is also under contract with the team through 2023.