Zappe completed eight of 15 passes for 57 yards in Friday's preseason loss to Tennessee, re-entering the game in the second half after initially leaving in the second quarter.

Zappe lost a fumble on the second drive of the game and generally struggled to get anything done, though he did oversee a short TD drive after an interception. It was a poor finish to a poor preseason, and neither Trace McSorley nor Malik Cunningham seems to have stepped up to give Zappe a serious challenge for the backup QB role this summer. The Patriots might consider looking at veteran options to provide depth behind Mac Jones, who was held out of Friday's game after a solid showing in his lone preseason appearance the week before.