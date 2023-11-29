During the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Zappe took multiple QB reps, then was followed by practice squad member Malik Cunningham, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Reiss adds that neither Mac Jones nor practice squad signal caller Will Grier threw during the early portion of the session. While coach Bill Belichick has declined to name a starting quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Chargers, the way things went Wednesday hints at Zappe potentially getting the nod this weekend. During the Patriots' 10-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12, Zappe replaced Jones after halftime and completed nine of 14 passes for 54 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.