Zappe completed nine of 14 passes for 54 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.

After Mac Jones threw two interceptions in the first half, Zappe was called upon to lead New England's offense for the final two quarters. Zappe took better care of the ball but was otherwise uninspiring, as he averaged only 3.9 yards per attempt and his longest completion went for 15 yards -- nearly all of which came after the catch. It's unclear who will be under center for New England in Week 13 against the Chargers, though both Zappe and Jones have had problems effectively moving the offense.