Zappe completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots' 21-18 win over the Steelers on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for 13 yards.

Zappe was the overriding reason a game with the lowest projected total in 30 years exceeded expectations, with the second-year signal-caller turning in the first three-touchdown effort of his career. A bulk of Zappe's success came in the first half, when he connected with Ezekiel Elliott (11 yards) and Hunter Henry (eight, 24 yards) for his trio of scoring tosses. Zappe didn't lead the Patriots to any second-half points, but his one turnover didn't lead to any Steelers points. Given the virtually unprecedented offensive success -- by the Patriots' 2023 standards -- Zappe was able to help spearhead Thursday, he seems like a lock to draw a Week 15 home start against the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 17.