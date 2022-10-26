Zappe will not start Sunday's game against the Jets, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Mac Jones reportedly took 90 percent of the first-team reps in practice Wednesday, two days after he was pulled in favor of Zappe in the second quarter of an eventual 33-14 loss to the Bears. Zappe got off to a quick start but then struggled after halftime, and it seems Jones' ankle is feeling better heading into Week 8.

More News