Zappe has worked primarily with the second-team offense in training camp, Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reports.
The Patriots haven't outright named Mac Jones their starting quarterback, but all signs point to that being the case. Jones has received the lion's share of reps with the starters and looked good while doing so, leaving Zappe to run the second-team offense. If Zappe can hold off Trace McSorley for the backup spot, he'll at least be in position to take advantage if Jones underperforms or gets hurt.
