The Patriots and Allen (ankle) agreed to terms on a contract Wednesday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The 28-year-old appeared in just 13 games for the Buccaneers in 2019, accumulating 10 tackles (four solo) and a half sack across 182 defensive snaps. With plenty of departures from the New England defense this offseason, Allen looks to compete with Adam Butler and Byron Cowart for the team's starting nose tackle job next season.

