Allen (leg) suffered a setback last week at practice and won't return from injured reserve this season, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

The 29-year-old was designated to return a couple weeks ago after landing on injured reserve before Week 1, but the setback will prevent him from seeing the field in 2020. Allen is under contract for next season at $3.1 million, but he could be cut as his release would result in only $1.1 million dead cap for New England.