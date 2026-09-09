Morton (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback for Wednesday's game against the Seahawks.

As the emergency third quarterback, Morton is prohibited from seeing the field Wednesday unless Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito are both removed from the contest due to injury, illness or ejection. Morton was a seventh-round selection of the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft and played in all three preseason games, completing 38 of 58 passes (65.5 percent) for 318 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while turning four carries into 18 yards.