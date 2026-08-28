Morton completed 18 of 28 passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 37-13 preseason loss to the Browns. He also rushed twice for 18 yards.

Morton entered the game in the first quarter after Tommy DeVito played New England's first two drives. The rookie seventh-round pick out of Texas Tech promptly threw an interception on his first pass and was later picked off again in the fourth quarter. Morton is clearly behind Drake Maye and DeVito on New England's quarterback depth chart heading into the regular season.