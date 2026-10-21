Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Brown (knee) probably won't be available for Thursday's game against the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Vrabel stopped short of ruling out Brown completely, but it seems like it will be an uphill battle for him to try to be ready to play in Week 7. With regular starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) also trending in the wrong direction ahead of Thursday's contest, 2024 sixth-rounder Walter Rouse and veteran Matt Pryor might both be called on to start against a defense that has flashed at times so far this year.