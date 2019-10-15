Patriots' Ben Watson: Back in New England
The Patriots officially re-signed Watson on Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Watson's return was expected due to the sprained MCL sustained by Matt LaCosse last Thursday against the Giants. As such, Watson's first appearance of the season appears imminent after serving a four-game suspension, sitting out Week 5 and being off the Patriots roster entirely Thursday. During LaCosse's absence, Watson will compete for reps with fellow tight ends Ryan Izzo and Eric Tomlinson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Week 7 WR Preview: Struggling 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 7 RB Preview: Add Williams
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...