The Patriots officially re-signed Watson on Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Watson's return was expected due to the sprained MCL sustained by Matt LaCosse last Thursday against the Giants. As such, Watson's first appearance of the season appears imminent after serving a four-game suspension, sitting out Week 5 and being off the Patriots roster entirely Thursday. During LaCosse's absence, Watson will compete for reps with fellow tight ends Ryan Izzo and Eric Tomlinson.

