Watson was on the field for all 67 of the Patriots' snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens, en route to hauling in four of his five targets for 28 yards.

Once the Patriots return from their Week 10 bye, Watson will continue to profile as the team's top pass-catching tight end, but it's a role that has so far yielded modest production, helpful only in deeper PPR formats.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories