Patriots' Ben Watson: Catches three passes in season debut
In his season debut, Watson was on the field for 62 of the Patriots' 82 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-0 win over the Jets.
In the process, Watson caught three of his five targets for 18 yards. As the 38-year-old tight end shakes the rust off, he could factor in the team's offense more in the coming weeks, but his volume could be inconsistent, given how the Patriots tend to spread the ball around.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Replacing Mahomes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...
-
Trade reaction: Sanu to Pats
Mohamed Sanu gets a chance for a greater role after he's dealt from Atlanta to New England.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.