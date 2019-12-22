Play

Watson logged 31 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills, en route to catching all three of his targets for 15 yards.

Fellow tight end Matt LaCosse saw 46 snaps in the contest and turned his only target into an eight-yard TD. Neither player is a high-percentage fantasy option in in Week 17 or the looming NFL postseason.

