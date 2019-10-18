With Ryan Izzo concussed and Matt LaCosse (knee) on track to miss Monday night's game against the Jets, Watson and Eric Tomlinson could head the Patriots' Week 7 tight end corps, Zack Cox of NESN reports.

Neither Watson nor Tomlinson has played a regular-season snap for the Patriots this season, but with Tomlinson more of a blocker, Watson could end up being the team's top pass-catching tight end in Week 7. Even in such a scenario, he'd be a speculative lineup option Monday, but if he shows well, he could re-enter the fantasy equation with the Patriots, who haven't featured tight ends in their passing game very much to date.