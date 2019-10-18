Patriots' Ben Watson: Could have opportunities Monday night
With Ryan Izzo concussed and Matt LaCosse (knee) on track to miss Monday night's game against the Jets, Watson and Eric Tomlinson could head the Patriots' Week 7 tight end corps, Zack Cox of NESN reports.
Neither Watson nor Tomlinson has played a regular-season snap for the Patriots this season, but with Tomlinson more of a blocker, Watson could end up being the team's top pass-catching tight end in Week 7. Even in such a scenario, he'd be a speculative lineup option Monday, but if he shows well, he could re-enter the fantasy equation with the Patriots, who haven't featured tight ends in their passing game very much to date.
