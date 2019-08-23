Watson (suspended) entered the concussion protocol after Thursday's preseason win over Carolina, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Watson didn't technically start Thursday's contest, but he drew both of his targets -- including a 10-yard reception -- while Tom Brady was still in the game. Already suspended for the first four weeks of the regular season, the 38-year-old tight end should have plenty of time to recover from his concussion. The Patriots have a slew of candidates to earns snaps at tight end in September, with Matt LaCosse (ankle) seemingly the best bet to draw targets.

