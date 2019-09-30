Patriots' Ben Watson: Eligible to return in Week 5
Watson has completed his four-game suspension and will be eligible to rejoin the Patriots in Week 5, Nick O'Malley of Masslive.com reports.
Through the Patriots' first four games this season, fellow tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo have recorded a combined four catches on five targets for 77 yards. Watson brings a little more pass-catching upside to the table than that duo, but he's not expected to come close to matching the fantasy production of the retired Rob Gronkowski. It remains to be seen how heavily the Patriots employ the 38-year-old Watson this coming Sunday against Washington, but he's probably worth scooping up, for those in a jam in terms of tight end depth.
