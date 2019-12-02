Patriots' Ben Watson: Hauls in 23-yard reception
Watson logged 47 of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.
Watson caught his only target in the game for 23 yards, while fellow tight end Matt LaCosse (53 snaps) hauled in one of his two targets for 24 yards. In the wake of back-to-back low-volume efforts, it'll be hard to trust Watson as a fantasy option when the Patriots take on the Chiefs in Week 14.
