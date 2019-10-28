Watson was on the field for 48 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns, en route to catching his only target for 26 yards.

Though Watson is the team's top pass-catching option at tight end these days, it's not a role that figures to yield consistent fantasy production in the post-Rob Gronkowski era.

