Watson (suspension) logged 15 snaps and caught his only target for 14 yards in Thursday's preseason opener, a 31-3 win over the Lions.

Watson is slated to serve a four-game suspension to start the coming season, but he's in a position to contribute upon his return, with the Patriots looking to fill the void created by Rob Gronkowski's retirement. In Watson's early-season absence, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson and Lance Kendricks profile as candidates to fill pass-catching roles for the Patriots out of the tight end position.