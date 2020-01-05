Watson caught three of four targets for 38 yards during Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans, but he indicated after the game he's likely to retire, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The yardage was Watson's second-highest total of the season and the first time he eclipsed 20 receiving yards since Week 13 as both offenses had their share of struggles. The 39-year-old considered retirement last offseason but ultimately returned to New England, where he had 17 catches for 173 yards in 10 games. Watson has now completed 16 NFL seasons between stints with the Patriots, Browns, Saints and Ravens.