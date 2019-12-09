Play

Watson was on the field for 32 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Watson caught one of his three targets in the contest for seven yards, while fellow tight end Matt LaCosse (54 snaps) caught two of his four targets for 14 yards. Neither of the two tight ends are high-percentage fantasy plays down the stretch.

