Watson practiced Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Watson, who is back from a four-game suspension, wasn't at practice Wednesday, but he took the field Thursday, which sets the stage for him to return to action Sunday against Washington. Through the Patriots' first four contests to date, fellow tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo have logged a combined four catches on five targets for 77 yards. Watson does posses a little more pass-catching upside than that duo, but it's unclear what sort of workload he'll be looking at this weekend, in his first game action since January.

