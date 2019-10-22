Patriots' Ben Watson: Three catches in season debut
In his season debut, Watson was on the field for 62 of the Patriots' 82 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-0 win over the Jets.
In the process, Watson caught three of his five targets for 18 yards. As the 38-year-old tight end shakes the rust off, he could factor into the team's offense more in the coming weeks, but his volume could be inconsistent, given how the Patriots tend to spread the ball around.
