Patriots' Ben Watson: Three grabs for 52 yards
Watson caught three of his four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.
Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Watson was on the field for 59 of the Patriots' 74 snaps on offense Sunday, while Matt LaCosse, in his return from a knee injury, logged 21 snaps, catching two of his three targets for three yards. As long as he can stay healthy, Watson will continue to serve as the Patriots' top pass-catching tight end, a role that's carried limited fantasy upside thus far, but does at least give the 38-year-old a degree of value in deeper PPR formats.
