Patriots' Ben Watson: Will not play Sunday
Watson (undisclosed) did not travel with the team to Washington and will not play Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
It's unclear why Watson did not travel with the team, but in any case it means another start for Matt LaCosse, who combined with backup tight end Ryan Izzo, have hardly factored into the offense. Expect more information regarding Watson's Week 5 status to come sometime next week.
