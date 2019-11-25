Watson was on the field for 49 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys. He did not catch his lone target in the contest.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Matt LaCosse logged 34 snaps and caught his only target for five yards. Game flow/weather/personnel availability led to Watson doing plenty of blocking Sunday, but there will be weeks going forward in which he makes more of an impact as a pass-catcher. Even so, his fantasy upside is modest, given that he's yet to record a TD in five contests to date.