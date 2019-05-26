Watson announced Sunday that he was suspended for the first four games of the regular season after testing positive for a banned substance.

Watson took the substance while he was planning for retirement and seeking out other career opportunities, and with that, it doesn't appear he will appeal the suspension. As a result, Watson will be ineligible to play until Week 5 of this upcoming season, which likely leaves Austin Seferian-Jenkins as the Patriots' top option at tight end for the first four weeks.