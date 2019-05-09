Watson (appendix) has officially signed a contract with the Patriots, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

The deal is expected to be for one year and $3 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which is a slight pay raise from the one-year, $2 million deal Watson got from the Saints last offseason. The 38-year-old tight end immediately steps in as the presumed No. 1 option on the depth chart and should handle a role that offers obvious touchdown upside within a Tom Brady offense.

