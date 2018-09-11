Fowler agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After cutting wideouts Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen on Monday, the Patriots didn't take long to address their dwindling depth at the position, as Fowler and 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman will both be added to the roster Tuesday. Fowler spent the past three seasons with Denver, tallying 56 receptions for 698 yards and five touchdowns over that span. The 27-year-old latched on with the Bears over the offseason, but failed to impress in training camp and the preseason and was included among the team's final cuts. Fowler and Coleman will both get the opportunity to compete for snaps in New England, but the duo will likely enter the Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars firmly behind Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson on the depth chart at receiver.

