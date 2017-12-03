Reedy was promoted to the Patriots' 53-man roster Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Reedy was signed to the team's practice squad in late November and apparently impressed in his brief time in New England. The 25-year-old is unlikely to see a significant role offensively right off the bat, but will most likely see opportunities on special teams, perhaps even in the return game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories