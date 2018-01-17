Patriots' Bernard Reedy: Signs with Patriots
Reedy signed a contract with the Patriots on Wednesday.
Reedy played in two regular season games for the Patriots in December, seeing action primarily on special teams. He was released from the team's practice squad earlier this month, but the placement of Jonathan Jones (undisclosed) on injured reserve opened up a spot for him. He may see some slight special teams duties but is unlikely to have much of a role on offense.
