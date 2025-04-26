The Patriots selected Swinson in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 146th overall.

The Patriots addressed their defense for the third time Saturday by taking Swinson after a dominant season at LSU where he piled up 58 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The 22-year-old didn't test at the 2025 NFL Combine but measured in at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, which is on the smaller side for edge rushers. However, he flashed plenty of athleticism and motor by chasing down ball carriers and getting upfield quickly on the pass rush, signaling a high-upside selection for the Pats.