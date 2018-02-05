Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Catches 65 passes during regular season
Cooks (head) finished the regular season with 65 catches (on 114 targets) for 1,082 yards and seven TDs in 16 games.
Cooks, who also ran nine times for 40 yards this past season, was knocked out of Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles after just 18 snaps. While the Patriots were able to rack up 33 points in the contest, they had to adjust their game plan minus their top deep threat for almost three full quarters. The 24-year-old speedster remains under contract with the Patriots in 2018 and will once again serve as one of QB Tom Brady's top pass-catching weapons next season.
