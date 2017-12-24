Cooks caught two of his five targets for 19 yards and carried once for six yards in Sunday's 37-16 win over the Bills.

With scores of fantasy titles on the line, Cooks' quiet effort in Week 16 could not have come at a worse time, but the speedy wideout wasn't a big part of the game plan Sunday, with the Patriots' victory fueled by the ground game, which was paced by Dion Lewis' 129 rushing yards. Assuming the the team playing for playoff seeding in Week 17, Cooks is a bounce-back candidate next weekend against the Jets.