Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Catches six passes in Week 10

Cooks logged 68 out of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Cooks hauled in six of his team-high 11 targets for 74 yards Sunday, while maintaining his usual heavy workload in the Patriots' offense. The absence of Chris Hogan (shoulder) probably contributed to Cooks' high target count in Week 10 and Hogan is no lock to return to action this coming weekend against the Raiders. As a result, Cooks looks like a solid Week 11 lineup choice against an Oakland pass defense that isn't as daunting as the one he faced Sunday.