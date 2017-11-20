Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Explodes for season-high yardage total
Cooks caught six of nine pass attempts for 149 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-8 thrashing of the Raiders.
The vast majority of the yards came on two plays of 52 and 64 yards, the latter going for a touchdown as Cooks used his speed to blow by a lapsing Raiders secondary. It was the second time in two weeks that he tied his season-high reception total of six. The Oregon product will attempt to continue his momentum against the Dolphins in Week 12.
