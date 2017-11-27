Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Finds end zone in win
Cooks brought in six of seven targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed once for 11 yards.
Cooks' reception and receiving yardage totals were both tops on the Patriots for the afternoon, and his five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was his second in as many games. Cooks and Brady have increasingly developed a rapport as the season has unfolded, with the 24-year-old offseason acquisition seeing no fewer than Sunday's seven targets in six of his last seven contests. The former Saint now has 869 receiving yards through 11 games, keeping him on pace to comfortably eclipse the career-high 1,173 he compiled in New Orleans last season. He'll look to continue producing versus the Bills in Week 13.
