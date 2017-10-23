Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Finds end zone on shovel pass
Cooks caught four of five targets for 65 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-7 victory over the Falcons.
Cooks opened the scoring for the night by finding pay dirt on an 11-yard touchdown plunge off a shovel pass from QB Tom Brady in the second quarter. The diminutive receiver only saw four more looks thereafter, but on a night Brady attempted a season-low 29 passes, Cooks' target total actually tied for the third on the team, behind only Rob Gronkowski (7) and Chris Hogan (6). Since he's now finished top-three on New England in targets in five of seven games this season, it's safe to say Cooks has settled in as one of the more consistent weapons in the Patriots' passing attack. However, he could have trouble gaining separation in Week 8 against a Chargers defense that ranks fourth in the league in passing yards allowed (166.0 per game).
